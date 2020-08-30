Concert " a Song X Colombia " to Be Held Against Massacres

So far this August, there have been about eight massacres in departments such as Antioquia, Nariño, Cauca, and Arauca.

Over 70 personalities Sunday will take part in the concert " A Song X Colombia ", to reject the massacres that have been committed in the South American country during the last months.

So far this August, there have been about eight massacres in departments such as Antioquia, Nariño, Cauca, and Arauca. Therefore, thousands of Colombians will protest at this activity called "Until We Love Life."

In the event which will take place through virtual platforms, former-vocalist of Calle 13 Residente, Adriana Lucia, Goyo, Santiago Cruz, and Carlos Vives, among other singers, will perform.

Also, local artists such as Santiago Alarcon, Adriana Lucia, Andres Parra, Suso, Robinson Diaz, Juanpis Gonzalez, Marcela Mar, Johana Bahamon, Julian Roman, and Daniel Samper will take part in the event.

Writers, illustrators, journalists, visual artists, comedians, actors, and civil rights defenders seek to raise awareness about the strong wave of violence facing the South American country.

Community leader Rita Bayona Alfonso was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Santa Marta, northern Colombia, on Tues 25 August. She had previously received threats over her land activism.



In a statement posted on the social network Twitter, the organizers stressed that "Colombia is once again going through a moment of immense and deep pain." "We are living the reactivation of armed violence and the regrouping of criminal structures that are making a presence in many territories and generating massacres and crimes that mourn again the communities as in the worst times of the war," the organizers added. The concert's main aim is "to demand from the government the immediate activation of all possible and urgent tools to preserve life, emphasizing social and humanist strategies and not only filling the territories with weapons and foot power," they assured. "A Song X Colombia " group of artists emerged in December 2019, within the framework of popular mobilizations, in rejection of the neoliberal policies of the President Ivan Duque administration.