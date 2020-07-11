Colombia: March for Dignity Reaches Bogota to Condemn Violence

The walk began 15 days ago in Popayan, Cauca, about 500 kilometers from Colombia's capital, and covered 22 municipalities.

After 15 days of walking through several Colombian cities, the "March for Dignity" Friday arrived in Colombia's capital, Bogota, to demand the end of the social leaders' killings, the pandemic mismanagement, and U.S. troops presence in the Latin American country.

Indigenous leaders, women, farmers, African descendants, LGBTI community members, and workers' unions, arrived in the capital shouting the slogans, "We are being killed", "Life will prevail".

The walk began 15 days ago in Popayan, Cauca, about 500 kilometers from Colombia's capital, and covered 22 municipalities in the South American country.

The March for dignity's main objective is to denounce the human rights defenders and social leaders' killing. They urged the Ivan Duque's government to respect the Peace Agreements, which where signed in Havana in 2016.

The protesters are also denouncing the government's decision to privatize the Colombian Petroleum Company.

According to the organizers of the march, the protesters are abiding with all security measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

In 2020, 164 social leaders and 25 former combatants of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) have been killed.