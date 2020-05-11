    • Live
Iran: Military Vessel Accident Leaves 19 Dead and 15 Injured
  • The Konarak support vessel docked in an unidentified naval base in Iran. May 11, 2020.

    The Konarak support vessel docked in an unidentified naval base in Iran. May 11, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @PressTV

Published 11 May 2020
The ship was accidentally sunk by a missile, fired from another Iranian Navy ship, during military exercises.
 

Iran's army confirmed on Monday that 19 people were killed and 15 injured after an accident on May 10 aboard the Iranian military vessel Konarak.

The ship was participating in a military exercise in the waters off the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

Of those 15 people, 12 were hospitalized and three more, with minor injuries, received medical assistance.

"The circumstances of the incident are currently under technical examination," Iranian Students News Agency reported.

The Konarak was accidentally sunk by an anti-ship missile, fired from another Iranian Navy ship. As a result, all crew members were killed, according to sources.

That Hendijan-class support ship was too close to a target during the exercises. 

The ship Jamaran, operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reportedly fired the missile prematurely before Konarak had time to sail away from a floating target that had been towed to a designated position.

RT - Iranian Students News Agency
by teleSUR/ age-la
