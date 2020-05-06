Mideast: Turkey's COVID-19 at 131,744 Cases, Iran at 100,000

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 2,253 new COVID-19 cases, bring the total number to 131,744, while Iran's cases crossed the major threshold of 100,000.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey surged to 3,584 after 59 new fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Meanwhile, 78,202 patients have recovered in the country.

Iran on Wednesday reported 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 101,650, while the deaths soared to 6,418 after 78 new ones were added.

A total of 81,587 coronavirus patients in the country have recovered, with 2,735 still in critical condition.

Relatives attend a funeral at a cemetery for a man who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in Sari, Iran on May 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

In Saudi Arabia, 1,687 new cases of the coronavirus and nine new deaths were announced, raising the total number of the confirmed cases to 31,938 and the death toll to 209.

The kingdom also reported 1,325 more recovered patients, taking the recoveries to 6,783.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the death rate of COVID-19 in the kingdom is 10 times lower than the global rate of around 7 percent thanks to the unified treatment protocol and random screening to discover and treat cases at early stages.

In Qatar, 830 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected, binging the total number to 17,972, of whom 12 have died and 2,070 recovered.

Israel reported 21 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase in the country, bringing the tally of coronavirus infections to 16,310.

The country's death toll of the virus hit 239 and the total recoveries increased to 10,637.

An Israeli worker sprays disinfectant in a plane at the Ben Gurion International Airport near the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on May 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

The Hamas-run health ministry announced that three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, while Mail al-Kaila, Palestinian health minister in the West Bank, reported in a press statement 54 new recovered cases, raising the number of recoveries in the Palestinian territories to 222.

On the same day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 546 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 15,738 and the death toll to 157.

The total number of recoveries from the virus in the UAE increased to 3,359 after 206 more have fully recovered.

Egypt's coronavirus cases continued the surging trend to reach 7,588 after 387 new infections were added.

The Egyptian health ministry also reported 17 deaths and 85 cases of recoveries, increasing the death toll to 469 and the total number of recoveries to 1,815.

In the meantime, Kuwait registered 485 new cases, bringing the country's total number to 6,289 including 42 deaths and 2,219 recoveries.

Morocco's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 189 to 5,408, which included 183 fatalities and 2,017 recoveries.

An Algerian health official said on Wednesday that the country's COVID-19 cases surged to 4,997 after 159 new ones were added in the past 24 hours.

People buy food at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Algiers, Algeria, April 23, 2020. (Xinhua)

The Omani health ministry announced 168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,903, including 13 deaths and 888 recoveries.

Iraq confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,480, of whom 102 have died and 1,602 recovered.

In Sudan, 74 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, raising the tally to 852, while the deaths increased to 49 by four.

A total of 10 more patients have recovered in the country, taking the recoveries to 80.

Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased by nine to 750 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained at 25.

Yemeni pro-government health authorities on Wednesday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the war-ravaged Arab country to 25.

It is worth noting that the Iran-allied Houthi rebels on Tuesday announced the first coronavirus case in the Yemeni northern provinces they hold.