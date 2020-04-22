    • Live
News > Iran

Iran Puts First Military Satellite in Orbit
  • The launch of the Iranian military satellite from the Markazi desert, April 22, 2020

    The launch of the Iranian military satellite from the Markazi desert, April 22, 2020 | Photo: Twitter/ @AJEnglish

Published 22 April 2020
Videos

This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for  Iran.

Iran launched its first military reconnaissance satellite of the country on Wednesday, despite pressure from the United States.

RELATED: 

Iran Will Allow Low-Risk Businesses to Resume Work

After months of failed attempts, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully launched the satellite from the Markazi desert, about 330 km northeast of Tehran.

The device, dubbed the Nour, was placed in orbit some 425 kilometers (217 miles) from Earth, according to the official website of the elite forces.

"This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran," the Guardians said on their website Sepahnews.

To place the device in space, Iran used an unprecedented system: a Ghased satellite carrier.

The United States has not stopped pressuring Iran in its attempts to launch its first satellite. 

For President Donald Trump, it is nothing more than a cover-up by the Middle Eastern country for missile development.

On February 9, Iran unsuccessfully launched a scientific observation satellite, called "Zafar" ("Victory" in Persian), a few days before the country remembered the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Tags

Iran Military Satellite U.S. Middle East & North Africa Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

People

Donald Trump

Aljazeera - AFP
by teleSUR/ age-la
