Iran Puts First Military Satellite in Orbit

This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Iran.

Iran launched its first military reconnaissance satellite of the country on Wednesday, despite pressure from the United States.

After months of failed attempts, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully launched the satellite from the Markazi desert, about 330 km northeast of Tehran.

The device, dubbed the Nour, was placed in orbit some 425 kilometers (217 miles) from Earth, according to the official website of the elite forces.

"This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran," the Guardians said on their website Sepahnews.

To place the device in space, Iran used an unprecedented system: a Ghased satellite carrier.

The United States has not stopped pressuring Iran in its attempts to launch its first satellite.

For President Donald Trump, it is nothing more than a cover-up by the Middle Eastern country for missile development.

On February 9, Iran unsuccessfully launched a scientific observation satellite, called "Zafar" ("Victory" in Persian), a few days before the country remembered the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.