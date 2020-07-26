Honduras: Organizations Demands Rigor In Kidnapping Research

They stressed on the necessity to investigate the crime where four Garifuna leaders were abducted.

Honduras’ Black Fraternal Organization’s (Ofraneh) President Miriam Miranda Sunday urged the government to look more deeply into the four Garifuna leaders' kidnapping causes.

According to Miranda, the kidnapping may be an economic sector members’ move to exploiting this ethnic group’s territories on the Honduran Atlantic Coast.

"We have no official report from the State, we only know what media outlets and Secretary for Internal Security’s spokespersons have said," Miranda stated. “The wave of violence against Garifuna people is part of an expulsion strategy. You took them alive, we want them back alive.”

Ofraneh stressed the necessity to investigate the crime where Sneider Centeno, Milton Joel Martínez Álvarez, Suami Aparicio Mejía, and Gerardo Mizael Rochez were abducted by people wearing Police Investigation Department (DPI) uniforms, on July 18.

#Honduras: 'The #Garifuna community in the diaspora demand an immediate end to the surge in attacks brought this year upon our Garifuna communities in Honduras. We demand the swift investigation of the assassination & kidnapping of Garifuna leaders.' https://t.co/MNTqMnzxRW #DDHH — Roberto Jones (@rjstrikers) July 24, 2020

"I see the danger of turning a very serious human rights violation into a fashionable action, without going deeper into the serious situations we are facing as a Garifuna community," Miranda warned, and questioned the State's investigative work, arguing that she does not see results or truthful information about the community problems.

In a press release, Hondura’s National Police Wednesday revealed a suspect’s arrest. "So far, one person has been arrested in possession of three firearms and other evidence that could be related to the case," the release said.