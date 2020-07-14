Honduras: Advocates Denounce Another Trans Woman Killing

The Honduras National Network of Women Human Rights Defenders (IM-Defensoras) denounced on Sunday the assassination of the Trans activist and LBTQI+ community leader Scarleth Caceres.

“We repudiate this new murder of a member of the LGBTI+ community in Honduras and express our solidarity with the family of Scarleth Caceres and her colleagues in the Arcoiris Asociation,” IM-Defensoras stated.

On July 10 night, unidentified men shot Caceres to death in La Plazuela neighborhood, in Tegucigalpa.

IM-Defensoras demanded the Public Prosecutor's Office for an accurate and fair investigation, as well as judicial actions against those responsible.

“It’s important to recognize the number of trans women who have had to leave our country, the number who have been murdered.” Trans leaders from Honduras speak at trans & queer #AbolishICE #Justice4Roxsana gathering pic.twitter.com/2FW8201Pza — TransgenderLawCenter (@TransLawCenter) August 25, 2018

“We also reiterate to the State of Honduras that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have repeatedly pointed out the urgency of taking concrete measures for the protection of persons of sexual diversity and ensuring prompt and effective investigations and prosecutions,” IM-Defensoras added.

According to the complaint, Honduras is one of the most dangerous nations for Queer, lesbian, gay, and trans people, given the patriarchal inheritance in local culture and intolerance.

In 2019, nine trans women were murdered. So far this year, Caceres murder sums up to the other four Trans hate crimes and seven violent acts against openly gay people. All accountable remain unpunished.