Honduras Extends Curfew and Red Alert Over COVID-19 Spreading

Last week, Honduras surpassed Guatemala as the second Central American Nation hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, following Panama.

Honduras is extending the curfew issued to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, from July 13 to 19, its Secretary of Security announced late on Sunday.

The government also decided to prolong, until June 19, the red alert for the 18 departments of the country as a containment measure since there is still a high infection rate among the population.

According to the press release, citizens will be able to carry on their duties from Monday to Friday from 7:00 hr to 17:00hr while no one is allowed to go out on the weekend.

Further, authorities remarked that the only authorized safe-conducts are digital, delivered through the official platform of the police, and all businesses and companies are urged to meet these requirements.

La Secretaría de Estado en el Despacho de Seguridad a través de la Policía Nacional de Honduras y en el marco del Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgo (SINAGER), con relación al toque de queda absoluto, a la opinión pública comunica. Leer más...https://t.co/313AKjKlbi pic.twitter.com/uDgRmzWtWq — Secretaría de Seguridad (@SSEGURIDADHN) July 13, 2020

"The Secretary of State in the Security Office through the Honduran National Police and within the framework of the National Risk Management System (SINAGER), in relation to the absolute curfew, communicates to the public opinion."

At the same time, the government decided to continue with the phase one of reopening in the country except for the Federal District; San Pedro Sula; Olancho Choluteca; Atlántida; Comayagua; Santa Bárbara; Lempira and Colón, which remains in phase cero.

During phase one, as explained by the authorities, supermarkets, pharmacies; banks; cooperatives; hardware stores; the financial system in general, piloting restaurants, and authorized markets would be allowed to open.

As of Monday, the country records a total of 28,090 cases; 774 deaths and only today 507 new people tested positive COVID-19 pandemic.