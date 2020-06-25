Honduras: Health Workers Protest as Staff Infections Increase

State-run Tegucigalpa University Teaching Hospital (HEU) on June 23 reported about 160 health workers who are isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Honduran health workers continue to protest for better biosafety equipment as COVID-19 infection increases among hospital personnel.

"The Honduran people are at the mercy of the clumsiness of the 'ad hoc' bodies that this government has set up; officials and businessmen who open and close the market, as if they were lifting the bars of a yard,” Honduran Medical Association (CMH) president Suyapa Figueroa said.

The CMH and the Honduran Institute of Social Security (IHSS) also denounce government corruption. They pointed out President Juan Orlando Hernandez's pandemic management led to a severe sanitary situation in the Central American nation.

State-run Tegucigalpa University Teaching Hospital (HEU) on June 23 reported about 160 health workers who are isolated after testing positive to the virus. Given the situation, they face a staff reduction as admissions increase.