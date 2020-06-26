Honduras: Contagion Toll On The Rise, Authorities Say

Figures have always exceeded 500 for over a week now.

Honduras reported 795 positive cases to Covid-19, and completed one week with over 500 daily infections, health authorities said on Friday.

According to a National System of Risk Management report, this is the second-highest number since 995 people were diagnosed in a single day a week ago.

On Friday, 1,620 new PCR tests were performed, so the number of confirmed cases would be almost half. This would fall far short of the 10 percent that the WHO says would be the acceptable benchmark of positivity in controlling the epidemic.

Since the beginning of June, more than 100 new cases have been reported every day. Figures have always exceeded 500 every day of last week, evidence that the epidemic curve is on the rise.

No han llegado los hospitales móviles . Pero ya llegaron al Hospital Escuela los contenedores para cadaveres .

Este gobierno no es garantía de nada . Así que no salga a la calle si no es absolutamente necesario. pic.twitter.com/Rw8t42gKLd — Suyapa María Figueroa Eguigurems (@SEguigurems) June 26, 2020

"Mobile hospitals haven't arrived, but corpses containers have. This government is no guarantee of anything. So don't go out on the streets unless you absolutely have to."

Early this week, Honduran Medical College President Suyapa Figueroa called on the nation's medical professionals to rescue the health system.

"The Honduran people are at the mercy of the clumsiness of the 'ad hoc' bodies that this government has set up; officials and businessmen who open and close the market, as if they were lifting the bars of a yard," she said.

So far, Honduras has reported 15,366 positives cases total, with 426 deaths. The country patients' recovery rate is a low 10,4 percent for only 1,600 people who have been dismissed from hospitals. Cortes department has the highest tolls in both contagion and mortality, with 47,1% and 60,1%, respectively.