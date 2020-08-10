El Salvador: Bukele Accuses Judges Of Obeying Parliament

The President added that the nation has a "totally deplorable" justice system.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Sunday accused the Constitutional Court of responding to the interests of the Legislative Assembly after deciding to annul the Executive Order 32, which regulates the country's economic reopening.

Last week, the Court declared unconstitutional the executive order, which contained the health protocols to guarantee the people’s health and life rights during the economy reactivation

The Constitutional Court accused Bukele of limiting the Salvadorans’ constitutional rights by deciding the economic reopening phases. As stated by the Court, the President needs the Legislative Assembly’s approval to do so.

In this line, the Court warned that no protocol to be adopted can limit or suspend the people's fundamental rights.

“El Salvador pasó de ser el país con menos UCI’s en la región, a ser el país con más UCI’s en Centroamérica; nuestro país tiene más camas UCI’s disponibles que todos los demás países de la región JUNTOS”, Presidente @nayibbukele. (Video de la Fase 2 del @HospitalSV) pic.twitter.com/0qCF1tVir4 — Casa Presidencial (@PresidenciaSV) August 10, 2020

"El Salvador went from being the country with the fewest Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the region to being the country with more ICUs in Central America: Bukele."

Bukele told a local media outlet that the highest Court’s judges do not respect the Parliament as an institution.

"The judges clearly answer to those who put them there, because they are where they are because the current lawmakers put them there," he said, adding that El Salvador has a "totally deplorable" justice system.

Bukele also said that El Salvador is the only country in the world where the government cannot dictate regulations to deal with the pandemic.