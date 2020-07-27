El Salvador: Health Ministry Adds Cabins For Covid-19 Testing

San Salvador is the national pandemic epicenter, with 2,075 cases, followed by the Soyapango and Mejicanos municipalities. Testing cabins will also provide services in Santa Ana and San Rafael localities.

El Salvador’s Health Ministry Monday installed three diagnose cabins in San Salvador public spaces for more extensive virus’ tracking, as the outbreak toll surpasses 15,000.

"With this mechanism, patients who come out positive would receive direct attention,” Health Minister Francisco Alabi said.

The temporary installations would be open until Wednesday and would be free of charge, testing about 300 people daily. Those who test positive would be evaluated by phone and remain home under a controlled treatment.

"We would like to be able to extend testing coverage to frontline staff and test them all at once. A thousand tests distributed throughout the health system is a limited number of tests," Alabi added.

El Salvador's health personnel is the most regionally vulnerable to the virus, with the highest contagion toll. According to Alabi, several institutions donated a large part of the testing kits, and the government purchased others.

As of Monday, El Salvador's Health Institutions registered 15,035 COVID-19 cases, 408 deaths, and 7,778 recoveries from the virus.