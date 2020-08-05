El Salvador Tackles Locust Outbreak

The phytosanitary specialists are spraying Malathion, an insecticide known for its low level of toxicity and high effectivity as controls all nymphal stages and the adult as well.

Salvadoran authorities confirmed the elimination of 6.5 million locusts that threatened crops in San Luis Talpa municipality.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, in addition to the more than 6 million adult locusts, there was a high and dangerous population of young 2nd generation nymphs and newborns as reported by local media outlets.

In July, the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (OIRSA) issued an alert about the plague that later became the largest locust outbreak in the country.

The government deployed military forces to work alongside local farmers and agriculture technicians to protect crops of apples, corn, and sugar cane, among others.

Las jornadas de fumigación que ejecutan nuestras brigadas eliminarán los brotes de la langosta Schistocerca piseifrons sin dañar cultivos. Cada brote identificado a nivel nacional es erradicado inmediatamente, gracias al Plan Nacional de Control de la Langosta Voladora. pic.twitter.com/QEik1wdvDS — Ministerio de Agricultura y Ganadería (@AgriculturaSV) August 2, 2020

"The fumigation sessions carried out by our brigades will eliminate the lobster outbreaks Schistocerca piseifrons without crop damage. Each outbreak identified at the national level is immediately eradicated, thanks to the National Control Plan for the Flying Lobster."

The phytosanitary specialists are spraying Malathion, an insecticide known for its low level of toxicity and high effectivity that controls all nymphal stages and the adult as well.

There is still another outbreak in the locality of San Juan Opico. However, the authorities highlighted the success of the National Plan for Control of the Flying Lobster and Central American Surveillance is reflected in the early detection and preventive control of the plague.

Nevertheless, bordering countries remain under alert after OIRSA due to the environmental conditions and biological cycles of the Central American locust; there are high risks of outbreaks that could stay until 2022, which significantly affect regional agriculture.

The insects can migrate up to 150 km per day, and it takes 24 to 90 days for the nymphs to become adults.