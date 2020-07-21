El Salvador: Medical Institution Denounces Case Undercounting

If COVID-19 suspicious cases were added to the count, instead of 11,846 positive cases as the official toll states, the total would surpass 23,000 cases.

El Salvador’s Medical College Monday demanded from the government accuracy in COVID-19 cases counting, to take effective measures against the virus.

The medical institution demanded clarity in cases accounting and stressed contagion rates are not coherent with the new cases average per day.

“Yesterday 348 new cases were registered and the index is low, there is no consistency and we start to say there is something that is not illustrating the situation well,” doctor Adan Montes explained.

According to El Salvador's Health Ministry, there are two new infections for each COVID-19 positive case. However, healthcare centers and cemeteries have collapsed due to virus victims. Alongside new cases the tally indicates possible infections undercounting.

In case 2020 wasn't bad enough, there is also a locust swarm attacking crops in El Salvador.



To recap: covid-19 crisis, floods and now locusts have impacted the country. https://t.co/H1AWnjEwpi — Diego Macall (@Dmmagec) July 20, 2020

The Medical colleague members warned that at this point in pandemic development, a lockdown is not efficient as a precautionary measure. They urged the government to implement individual and cluster case tracking as a more effective strategy to restrain the virus.

Montes also explained the government only records positive-tested cases and excludes untested or deceased patients with COVID-19 coherent clinical symptoms.

