The European Union Sends Medical Aid to Ecuador and El Salvador

The European Union (EU) will send medical supplies and personal protective equipment to El Salvador and Ecuador to assist in their fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism reported that France will send medical supplies and equipment to Bangladesh, Ecuador, and El Salvador in the coming days.

Slovakia will also send to Kenya 20,000 protective face masks, 50,000 diagnostic tests for coronavirus, hand sanitizer, and laboratory supplies.

On its return to Europe, the Slovakian flight will repatriate EU citizens stranded in the African country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To limit the spread of the coronavirus, we have to act together, globally," said the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, adding that "the EU's global response is helping to face the pandemic on multiple fronts."

The European Commission also explained that any country in the world can ask the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help.

During the pandemic, this agency has helped 24 countries, including seven EU Member States.