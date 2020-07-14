Ecuador: Correa Denounces Disqualification of Left-Wing Party

Former President Rafael Correa had already reported a plot to prevent his participation in the 2021 elections.

Ecuador’s former President Rafael Correa Tuesday denounced that the Executive branch is exerting pressure to prevent the Social Commitment Force (SCF) party from participating in the upcoming elections.

He said that the Comptroller General Pablo Celi and Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo pressured the National Electoral Council (CNE) to remove the SCF party from the register of political organizations authorized to participate in the 2021 electoral process.

“We are getting robbed again. CNE gave in to Celi, Romo, and the government’s pressures. Now the SCF party will be illegally and untimely eliminated,” the former president tweeted.

Last month, Correa also denounced a plot to prevent his participation in the 2021 general elections.

In Ecuador, there is profound disappointment with Lenín Moreno.



And with elections in February, "hopefully some messianic figure doesn't show up trying to capitalize on all the discontent there is right now," writes @Sory_Constante in the NYT. https://t.co/HwQVpY3cOa — Brendan O'Boyle (@BrenOBoyle) July 13, 2020

Correa understands that the SCF party will be removed from the ballot while the Electoral Justice Administration Court (EJAC) carries out a hearing over Celi's interference in the electoral function.

The EJAC will decide if the Comptroller General exceeded its powers by ordering the elimination of four political parties in June.

Correa's allegations come after several organizations close to him announced the formation of an alliance called Union For Hope (UFH) last week.

Besides including the SCF party, this alliance is conformed by seven organizations and seeks to participate in the 2021 elections.