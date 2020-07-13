Ecuador: New Arrests in COVID-19 Supplies Corruption Case

A hospital purchased corpse bags at US$148.50. Their unitary cost, however, was about US$12.

An Ecuadorean judge Monday ordered the preventive detention of five people to investigate the alleged sale of drugs that were donated to Guayaquil city during the pandemic.

The State Attorney General's Office tweeted that Judge Marco Guerra ordered preventive prison for "Abraham and Moises M., and Alvaro P., Victor Ch. and Erick P. for the alleged organized crime to commercialize COVID-19 medicines," which were donated to the Ecuadorean Social Security Institute (IESS).

The five people were detained last weekend in the Guayas province, during an intervention carried out by the Prosecutor Office's Task Force in the cities of Guayaquil, Duran, and Daule.

Abraham M. was the physical trainer of Daniel Salcedo, who is linked to an investigation for the alleged crime of embezzlement, in the acquisition of medical supplies for Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil.

On June 10, a judge issued a precautionary measure for the preventive detention of Salcedo, who remains in a hospital recovering himself after a plane crash, which happened when he was trying to flee the country.

The Court also ordered the prohibition to dispose of his real estate and other assets, the blocking of his bank accounts, and the blocking of the transfer of the shares of the companies in which he participates.

The prosecutor stated the Transparency and Anti-Corruption Unit initiated this investigation based on a police report, which stated Los Ceibos Hospital purchased corpse bags at US$148.50 each one, although their real unitary cost was around US$12.