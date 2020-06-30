Ecuador: Unions to Demonstrate Against Government Measures

FUT representatives assured the mobilization that the participants would respect all the precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use, and social distancing.

Ecuador Workers Union Front (FUT) Monday convoked a national demonstration on July 16 against the Humanitarian Law and the government pandemic-management bill.

“We invite all the Ecuadorian people to the great day of mobilization on Thursday, July 16 of 2020, for employment, education, health, against corruption, and in defense of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) and Ecuadorian Bank of Social Security (BIESS),” FUT tweeted.

Ecuador's government approved the Humanitarian Law on June 22. The bill regulates labor relations and allows employers to reduce working hours according to their necessities, which harms workers' income. FUT leaders argued the measures are unconstitutional.

"The dismissals in Ecuador continue to be worse, more than ever, and with aggressiveness after what they approved in this whole process of the badly named Solidarity Law," briefed FUT president Mesias Tatamuez.

Ecuador’s new rules grant the military overly broad powers to intervene in protests and use lethal force beyond what international standards allow. Military forces are trained for war, not law enforcement. The rules open the door to serious abuses. https://t.co/hd3ZalmPqb — José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) June 19, 2020



FUT criticized President Lenin Moreno’s pandemic management and assured Ecuador’s Health Ministry is unable to face the virus impact.

“On Thursday, July 2, we will present our respective demands for the unconstitutionality of the Humanitarian Law. From the beginning of the debate on this law, we put forward different proposals and alternatives that were not accepted,” FUT also announced.

FUT representatives assured the mobilization that the participants would respect all the precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use, and social distancing. They pledged that the goal of the demonstrations is to defend social security, not to promote contagion.

“I call on the Ecuadorian people to continue to be united and in the struggle, because this insolent government what it has done is to punish the people and favor the businesspersons," Tatamuez stated.

As of Tuesday morning, Ecuador health authorities reported 55,665 COVID-19 cases, 4,502 deaths, and 27,430 recoveries from the virus.