Ecuador: Public Institutions in Quito Resume Regular Workday

Quito's public institutions on Monday resumed the workday with 25 percent of their workers, as part of the discreet de-escalation approved in Ecuador in response to the COVID-19's health emergency.

Near 31,500 of the 126,000 employees registered in the country's capital will be incorporated to work.

Ecuador's Ministry of Labor indicated that only those public servants will return to their posts who, due to the nature of their activity, are not eligible for teleworking.

Workers belonging to the so-called priority or vulnerable groups will continue operating from their homes.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers, the elderly, people with special medical conditions or a disability must continue with teleworking.

The attention to the public will be done in the usual schedule that each institution had before the health crisis.

The work must be carried out in accordance with the shifts, capacity and provisions established for face-to-face work in the public sector.

Work's resumption occurs a few days after Quito's Mayor Jorge Yunda warned about the city's hospitals situation, which are almost at the limit of their capacity.

Ecuador's capital reports a total of 6,261 COVID-19's infections from the beginning of the health emergency.