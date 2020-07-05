Dominican Republic: Polling Station Shooting Kills One

The victim was identified as Julio Cesar Perez and was a member of the Modern Revolutionary Party.

Dominican Republic's Military Electoral Police (PME) reported that at least one person was killed and several were injured during a shooting outside a polling station in the capital Santo Domingo amid general election.

The victim was Julio Cesar Perez, 35, a member of the Modern Revolutionary Party and a Santo Domingo Autonomous University Professor's Club employee.

The incident occurred at about 11h00 local time at the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Polytechnic, in the Simon Bolivar Ensanche, in the National District.

Witnesses to the shooting informed the local press that the killer, who's name is believed to be Andy, had run away.

#RepúblicaDominicana | En medio del proceso electoral, primer muerto y algunos heridos. Denuncian fue asesinado por arma de fuego en las afueras del colegio de votación Politécnico Nuestra Señora del Carmen del sector Simón Bolívar de #SantoDomingo @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/dsD3v8fsO1 — Deisy Toussaint (@deisy_telesur) July 5, 2020

"Amid the electoral process, first dead and some wounded. He is reported to have been killed by firearm outside the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Voting Station, in the Simon Bolivar sector, Santo Domingo."

At least three people were injured, including a pregnant woman, who were taken to the Moscoso Puello medical centre

"The violent incident is still under investigation," the PME assured in a statement.

Complaints from voters and parties about delays and other irregularities have also marked the first hours of the Dominican Republic elections.

Presidential candidate Luis Abinader and the president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Jose Ignacio Paliza in the morning denounced the hacking of their cell phone messaging accounts.

The PRM and Dominican Liberation Party (PLD)'s leaders have also accused each other of buying ballots.