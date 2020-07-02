Dominican Republic to Hold Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

So far, the Caribbean country had reported 33,387 COVID-19 cases and 754 deaths.

The Dominican Republic will hold a presidential election on July 5 in which 7.5 million people are expected to take part, becoming the first Latin American country to hold a general election amid the pandemic.

The presidential candidates are Luis Abinader from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Gonzalo Castillo representing the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Guillermo Moreno of the Country Alliance (ALPAÍS), and Leonel Antonio Fernandez from the People's Force (FP).

The new president will be elected by the two-days election system. The second round would be necessary if during the first ballot no candidate receives over 50 percent of the votes.

The two candidates who receive the most votes next Sunday will go to the second round to be held on July 26.

In this elections, people will also elect the vice president, 32 senators, 190 deputies, and 20 seats in the Central American Parliament.

"We are focusing on the event's preparations, and on ensuring the health protection of the millions of Dominicans who will attend the polls," The Central Electoral Board (CEB) stated.

The elections were scheduled for May 17, but the CEB was forced to postpone the event due to COVID-19.