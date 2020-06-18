The Dominican Republic to Welcome Tourists in July: Ministry

From June 17 to 18, 524 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

The Dominican Republic's Tourism Minister Francisco Garcia announced on Thursday that his nation would resume tourism activities on July 1, amidst the pandemic.



Garcia stated that his office, as well as the private sector, conceived a sanitary protocol for tourist installations. Tourists and hosts would use masks; maintain social distance as well as use hand sanitizer and screening in control points.

"The most important thing is the health and well-being of the tourists," Garcia said.

According to the Dominican Republic's Hotel and Tourism Association president Paola Rainieri, the tourism sector is ready to run under the new dynamic because of COVID-19.

"We have come a long way with the lessons of other destinations and incorporated good practice into all the rules," she stated.

According to Central Bank, in 2020, first-trimester tourist arrivals fell by 43.4 percent in the Dominican Republic, besides the same period last year, because of the borders' closure in March due to COVID-19. Tourism is the paramount economic activity in the Dominican Republic, with over 6 million dollars in profits per year.

As of Thursday morning, the Dominican Republic health authorities registered 24,645 COVID-19 cases and 14,293 recoveries from the virus. From 17 to June 18, 524 new cases were recorded.