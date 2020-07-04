Dominican Republic to Elect New President Amid Pandemic

The voters will have to comply with rigorous health measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

On Sunday, near 7.5 million voters will go to the polls in the Dominican Republic to elect a new president and its National Congress representatives, becoming the region's first country to hold elections amid a pandemic.

The polls will open from 7h00 to 17h00 local time, and the voters will have to comply with rigorous health measures to contain the COVID-19 spread

Using masks will be mandatory, also the disinfection of hands, identity card, and voter's card at the electoral colleges' arrival.

The 16,001 polling stations distributed along the Caribbean country will establish a 2-meters distance between voters.

Over 700,000 people will organize this event. Among them, 80,005 are polling station officials, and 595,406 are political party representatives, technicians, facilitators, and supervisors.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the extraordinary general presidential, senatorial and deputation elections in the Dominican Republic arrived today in https://t.co/DXRWojmBzX pic.twitter.com/dx4BkHytAS — CaribbeanNewsGlobal (@GlobalCaribbean) June 29, 2020

The presidential candidates are Gonzalo Castillo from the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Luis Abinader from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Leonel Fernandez representing the People's Force (FP), Guillermo Moreno from Alianza Pais (AlPais), Juan Cohen from the National Citizen's Will Party (PNVC), and Ismael Reyes from the Institutional Democratic Party (PDI).

The latest polls showed Luis Abinader as the winner in the first round. However, if none of the candidates reach the 50 percent of the votes on Sunday, a second ballot will be held on July 26.

In these elections, the people will elect the new president and vice president, 32 senators, and 190 Members of Parliament for the 2020-2024 period.