Dominican Republic General Elections Kick Off

The 16,001 enabled polling stations opened at 07h00 local time and will close their doors at 17h00.

Dominican Republic polling stations on Sunday morning opened their doors to the millions of Dominicans who will vote amid strict health measures for a new president, vice president, 190 deputies, and 32 senators for the 2020-2024 period.

The 16,001 enabled polling stations opened at 07h00 local time and will close their doors at 17h00.

"If at 17h00 there are still electors in line, they will be able to cast their votes," the High Electoral Court (TSE) said in a statement.

A total of 7.5 million Dominicans, including 600,000 residents abroad, are expected to attend the polling stations on this day.

If none of the six presidential candidates receive more than 50 percent of the votes on Sunday, the two applicants with the majority of votes will go to the second round of elections on July 26.

In this era of COVID, a free and fair election on July 5 is vital to preserving democracy in the Dominican Republic. The Organization of American States and election observers must work together to uphold transparency, regional stability, and the will of the people. https://t.co/27xzu7qQiT — Please wear a mask! Do it for USA, please... (@chefjoseandres) June 29, 2020

According to electoral polls, Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) presidential candidate Luis Abinader is in the top spot of preferences.

Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) candidate Gonzalo Castillo is in second place.

The other candidates are Leonel Fernandez for the Fuerza del Pueblo Movement, Guillermo Moreno, Ismael Reyes, and Juan Cohen, nominated by minority political groups.

The Dominican Republic elections were planned for May 17 and were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The frequent cleaning of polling stations and the use of masks among officials and voters are mandatory.