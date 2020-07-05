Dominican Republic: Polling Stations Close Across the Country

The Caribbean country has become the first in the region to hold elections amid the severe health crisis.

After 10 hours of voting, Dominican Republic's electoral authorities announced the closure of the country's polling stations, which were attended by nearly 7.5 million Dominicans.

Voters participated this Sunday attended to the polls to choose the new president, vice president, 32 senators and 190 deputies.

The elections' results are expected to be released this Sunday.

Atención @juntacentral , algunos colegios electorales no están permitiendo la prensa en el conteo de los votos. ¿Para qué sirve la acreditación del Medio que emite la entidad electoral, si no hay acceso a la información cuando el pueblo pide transparencia? @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/96N9c2KAhx — Deisy Toussaint (@deisy_telesur) July 5, 2020

"Some polling stations are not allowing the press in the counting of the votes. What is the purpose of the Media Accreditation if there is no access to information when the people ask for transparency?"

The important meeting was preceded by days of massive protests caused by the controversial election's cancellation in February due to technical failures.

The elections were scheduled to be held in May, but it had to be postponed because of the surge of coronavirus cases

Finally, the Dominican Republic will elect a new president, vice president and Congress this Sunday.

Felicito a nuestras hermanas y hermanos de República Dominicana por la celebración de elecciones con los recaudos sanitarios. Cuidar la salud y ejercer la democracia no son incompatibles, como lo muestran ustedes. Estoy seguro de que en #Bolivia aprenderemos de sus aciertos. pic.twitter.com/2onfGoUnV7 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 5, 2020

"I congratulate our Dominican brothers for holding the elections with the health care requirements. Taking care of health and exercising democracy are not incompatible, as you show. I am sure that in Bolivia we will learn from your successes."

"The electoral process is going on peacefully, without inconveniences, in normality," National District's candidate for senator Vinicio Castillo said a few minutes after exercising his right to vote.

However, there have been several problems abroad, mainly in New York City, where there was a high abstention of voters.

In that U.S. city, electoral authorites have reported delays in the delivery of suitcases, ballot boxes, ballots, and the opening of the process.

In the Dominican Republic, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) reported that some 300 ballots were identified with printing marks on ballots of two presidential candidates.

"Marked ballots will be replaced and those with spots should not be used," the JCE said at a press conference.

Elecciones en República Dominicana con ocho medidas de bioseguridad para que la población acuda a votar en medio de la pandemia. Dos asambleístas bolivianas, la senadora Adriana Salvatierra y la diputada Sonia Brito, se encuentran como observadoras. pic.twitter.com/celHs7iwj3 — RTP Bolivia (@rtp_bolivia) July 5, 2020 "Dominican Republic elections has eight biosecurity measures so the people can vote amid pandemic. Bolivia's two assemblywomen, Senator Adriana Salvatierra and Congresswoman Sonia Brito, are participating as observers."

On this day, Santo Domingo East (SDE) Mayor Manuel Jimenez asked the Dominicans to come out and vote.

"This July 5 we attended a festival of democracy, with many gains for the people," Jimenez said.

The JCE's president Julio Cesar Castaños warned the six presidential candidates that no one could declare himself the election's winner until the official result is released.

"Reckless statements that generate unnecessary tension will not be allowed," Castaños said.

#RepúblicaDominicana | Lugareña limpia la sangre en el frente de su casa donde fue asesinado un delegado del @PRM_Oficial según declaraciones de gente que lo conocía #EleccionesRD2020 @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/iXBx0d2sRh — Deisy Toussaint (@deisy_telesur) July 5, 2020

"A local woman cleans up the blood in front of her house where a PRM delegate was killed, according to statements from people who knew him."



The Dominican Republic registered 1,241 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest number reported in one day in this nation, for a total of 37,425 people.

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 794.