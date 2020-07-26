Cuba Honors Fidel Castro's Legacy on National Rebellion Day

On July 26, 1953, a group of young revolutionaries lead by Fidel stormed the military fortresses of Guillermon Moncada and Carlos M. de Cespedes.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Sunday recalled the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz's legacy on the "National Rebellion Day", a date that evokes the "Assault on the Moncada Barracks", a military operation that triggered the most important anti-imperialist revolution in Latin America in the 20th century.

"From our homes, let' s all work to make every day of the calendar a 26th, every month of the almanac a July, and every commitment a victorious Moncada," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The assault was one of the first public acts of the revolutionaries and represented a challenge to the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, who had ruled the island since March 1952.

Happy day to our #Santiago, cradle of heroes and heroines, forge of Revolution and rebelliousness; home of the song and link to #Caribbean. In 505 yrs of history and 67 yrs after the historic #attack, its lights confirm #Fidel's words: "History will always await for us here". pic.twitter.com/ZcMRio6nbb — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 25, 2020

Despite the bravery of the attackers, both actions resulted in military failures. They were at a clear numerical disadvantage and poorly armed. The regime reacted to this action with brutal repression.

After three years of a guerrilla war carried out in the Sierra Maestra mountain range, the M26 defeated Batista's dictatorship on January 1, 1959.

"The July 26 events marked the path of struggle and construction of a more just society," Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez added.

Because of the physical distancing, Cuba will commemorate July 26 for the first time without the traditional act that has been held since 1959 to pay tribute to the heroes and martyrs of that deed.