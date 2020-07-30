Cuba Postpones Presentation of Resolution Against US Blockade

The U.S. arbitrary sanctions began in the 1960s as a way to promote political changes in Cuba.

Cuba postponed until May 2021 the presentation to the United Nations of a resolution proposal for the international community to demand the end of the U.S. blockade.

"This decision responds solely to the epidemiological consequences generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and practical impact on the work at the UN headquarters," Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Anayansi Rodríguez announced.

The island usually presents its project in October or November of each year. This time, however, it will pass its proposal for May 2021.

She clarified that Cuba will not stop denouncing the U.S. blockade in all possible scenarios as long as that policy against the island persists.

As long as the US blockade persists, Cuba will continue to denounce it in all possible scenarios. We reaffirm that the decision to transfer the date of the voting of Cuban resolution vs blockade responds only to COVID19 epidemiological consequences and its impact on UN work

Far from putting an end to the blockade as the international community claims, the U.S. sanctions have worsened even in these times of pandemic, Rodriguez denounced.

The document for the consideration of the UN is called "Necessity of Ending the Economic, Trade, and Financial Blockade Imposed by the U.S. Against Cuba " and is the twenty-ninth occasion in which it will be presented.

The U.S. imposed its blockade against Cuba in the 1960s as a way to promote a political change on the island. To date, U.S. sanctions have caused economic losses valued at US$ 138 billion.

In November 2019, the resolution against the U.S. blockade was adopted by 187 votes. The United States, Brazil, and Israel voted against the Cuban proposal.