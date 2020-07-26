Santiago de Cuba Grants Illustrious Son Status to Raul Castro

The people of Santiago revered the leader's relevant trajectory as a statesman, political leader and military strategist.

The city of Santiago de Cuba Domingo granted the status of Illustrious Son to Army General Raul Castro, the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee's first secretary, on occasion of the National Rebellion Day.

The people of Santiago revered the leader's relevant trajectory as a statesman, political leader and military strategist.

The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes, and PCC's first secretary in Santiago de Cuba Lazaro Exposito received the distinction on behalf of the Army General.

The presentation took place during the ceremony for the 67th anniversary of the Moncada Barracks Assault, carried out today at the historic Posta 3, of the former military fortress.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | On July 26 #Cuba celebrates National Rebellion Day, marking the anniversary of the 1953 attack on the #Moncada Barracks led by #FidelCastro. #CubaEn26 pic.twitter.com/YPUM4JvEun — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 26, 2019

At the historic event, this time with a reduced audience because of the pandemic, young people from Santiago raised Cuban and Movimiento 26 de Julio flags, to the rhythm of the legendary march composed by Agustin Diaz.

Since the beginning of the revolutionary movement against Fulgencio Batista's tyranny in the 1950s, the rebels planned the Moncada Barracks takeover, becouse the center was the second most important military enclave in the country, located in Santiago de Cuba,

On that July 26, it was also attacked the Carlos M. de Cespedes Barrack, which was the headquarters of Batista's 13th Squadron of police in Bayamo, Granma province.

The Revolution of January 1, 1959, transformed the Moncada Barracks into a school under the name of "Ciudad Escolar 26 de Julio" (July 26th School City). A space in the institution was dedicated to a museum about the events related to the assault.