Cuba Slams On COVID-19 As Contagion Toll Drops

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Sunday said his country went through an encouraging week in the fight against COVID-19 after the contagion toll dropped significantly.

Diaz-Canel led a Temporary Working Group meeting, a task force established to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting, experts analyzed the results obtained so far.

“We have not reported any decease over the last seven days. Also, there has not been any acutely ill patient in any of our hospitals,” Diaz-Canel said.

“They have got dismissed a couple of days after been admitted. This is an indicator of the effectiveness of the care protocols we are implementing, which allows us to detect and prevent cases.”

Avanza la ciencia en Cuba con 115 investigaciones en curso para enfrentar la COVID-19 #CubaPorLaVida https://t.co/LxczuqR9j3 Via @Granma_Digital — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 20, 2020

"Science advances in Cuba with 115 investigations underway to address COVID-19."

The Cuban president emphasized the importance of maintaining hygienic measures adopted in the nation, to avoid any regression.

“We must rigorously carry out measures corresponding to each phase to avoid a resurgence,” he stressed, adding that "this is something happening at several parts of the world right now, even in countries that had emerged from the pandemic’s most complex moments.”

Even though Havana has had the highest COVID-19 incidence rate, the capital reported only one positive case on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, Cuba had reported 2,446 positive cases and the number of deaths remained at 87. The country has a high rate of recovered patients, with 2,308.