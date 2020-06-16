Cuba and 6 Latin American Countries Are Defeating COVID-19

On average, these nations have registered less than 10 new infections for 7 consecutive days.

EndCoronavirus (ECV), an international volunteer coalition of over 4,000 scientists and community leaders, published a study holding that the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Uruguay are overcoming the pandemic in Latin America.

Using the data from Johns Hopkins University, the “Who is Beating COVID-19?” report, which was led by the New England Complex Systems Institute president Yaneer Bar-Yam, classified 123 countries based on the proximity of the number of new daily cases to zero.

"Green countries are either at that point or very close to it. Yellow countries are those which could reach that point within a reasonable time frame. They still have to get lower to be green. Red countries are either going the wrong way, staying constant, or going down very slowly," the ECV study explains.

While the number of cases per capita is an important metric, the ECV study used the-average-new-cases measure to appreciate the trend towards virus containment.

It was Cuban and Chinese doctors that went to Italy to help the Italians fight the global pandemic.



Now there is a petition in circulation to award the Cuban medical workers with the Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/g3ZFEP4WzQ — CounterPunch (@NatCounterPunch) June 16, 2020

"When it comes to eliminating the virus, the number of new cases per day must be zero. The fraction of the population that is infected is not what matters. If a country has 100 new cases per day, that provides many routes for the virus to spread. It does not matter whether the population is 1,000,000 or 10,000,000," the ECV holds.

In the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Uruguay, which are part of the "green countries", the average number of new daily infections has been either 0 or less than 10 for seven consecutive days.

Australia, China, Iceland, Niger, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, and Vietnam are also among the world's best-performing nations, where the contagion curve has been flattening until June 15.

Cuba has more doctors, nurses, and

hospital beds per 1000 people than the OECD average, impressive! https://t.co/epopI0g0g4 — Babushkat (@cinantyanp) June 16, 2020

Among the "yellow countries" that are close to defeating COVID-19 are Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Paraguay.

On the other hand, there are 72 nations in the group of countries that are still far from containing the pandemic and "must take action."

In the American continent, during the last week, the worst performances were found in the United States, which has reported an average number of 21,392 new daily cases and Brazil, which has reported an average of 25,123 new daily cases.

The situation continues to be worrying in Chile (5,734), Peru (4,745), Mexico (4,247), Colombia (1,535), Argentina (1,254), Panama (713), Bolivia (688), and Ecuador ( 518).