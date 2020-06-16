Cuba Pays Public Tribute to Vedette Rosita Fornes

Cuban performing artist died on June 10, 2020, in Miami, United States. Her mortal remains arrived in Cuba last June 14, as it was her last will.

Cuba will say goodbye this Tuesday to Vedette Rosita Fornes during a ceremony that will take place at the Marti Theater in Havana and will be broadcast live by the National Television and the Cuban Radio.

Marti Theater will open its doors at 10h30, local time, on Zulueta Street, in the city's historic center, so that the public may enter the institution to honor the mortal remains of the National Theater, Music and Television Award.

Culture authorities announced that all essential health measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Among the measures, it is important to preserve the distances, use the established protection means and respect the funeral organizers' indications.

Once in the Martí Theatre's enclosure, the interested persons will be asked to move without interruption.

Legendary Cuban entertainer Rosita Fornés died in Miami early Wednesday of respiratory complications. She was 97. https://t.co/Bo6Fzoc6mG — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 10, 2020

The health situation prevents mass transport from being guaranteed and makes it necessary to restrict vehicle traffic on the streets near the Martí Theatre.

The public access will end at 14h00, local time, so that family, friends, cultural and civil society organization personalities can say goodbye to Rosita.

The funeral procession will depart from the Marti Theatre around 3.00 pm and will pass through the Prado, Malecón and 23 to 12, one of the country's main avenues.

The ceremony at the Colon Cemetery will be private.

