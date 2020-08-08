Cuba Receives Group of Doctors Who Faced COVID-19 in Kuwait

Kuwait has so far registered 71,199 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 474.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Saturday welcomed back the Cuban medical brigade that support Kuwait's fight against COVID-19.

"Welcome to your homeland, doctors," Diaz-Canel tweeted after the plane landed at Jose Marti International Airport, in Havana, from the Arabian country.

The president recognized the brigade’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and also took the opportunity to call for more discipline in the Caribbean Island.

“The best way to give back to our doctors and nurses is to mirror their work. We need to imitate the work of those people who we applaud every night. Let’s honor their sacrifice with our discipline,” he said.

Hay que echar el extra a lo cubano. La mejor manera de hacerlo es imitando a esos héroes de nuestros días, a los que aplaudimos todas las noches. Trabajemos todos los días como ellos, honrando el sacrificio de ellos con nuestra disciplina #SomosCuba #����PorLaVida #����PorLaSalud — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 8, 2020

Following the strict sanitary protocols put in place in the country, the medical team was virtually welcomed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero who thanked the team for their work which has saved over 80,000 lives since its creation in 2005.

During their two months-long stay, the crew treated more than 162 000 people, among them 758 confirmed COVID-19 cases, saving 189 lives.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 2,000 Cuban health professionals have provided services in over 30 countries, including Brazil, Mozambique, and Peru.