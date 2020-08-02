Nobel Prize Campaign for Cuban Doctors Expands in Greece

70 organizations are part of the group that call for a Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors.

In Greece, over 27,000 people Sunday requested that the Nobel Peace Prize be awarded to the Cuban medical brigade that has helped combat COVID-19 in the world.

The initiative kicked off on March 28 and promotes the nomination of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

It also seeks to “educate people about how a small, poor country has demonstrated to a world reeling from COVID-19 what global solidarity looks like,” the Greek Team for the Nobel Prize for Cuban Doctors 2021's administrator Velisarios Kossivakis said.

Among the people supporting the campaign in Greece, there is a significant group of young people, with about 1,350 students.

Kossivakis assured that the iniciative is promoted by members of the gourps Cuban-Greek Friendship and Solidarity Associations in Athens, as well as the Jose Marti Cultural Association.

NY based Global Justice Center explains in one minute why #Cuba has been able to successfully fight #COVID19 & help 35 countries of all continents, reason why Cuban medical brigade “Henry Reeve” is believed to be worthy of Peace Nobel Prize/#CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/jogNQtfX2w — RodneyGlez (@RodneyGlez) July 27, 2020

“Our initiative grows and gets stronger every day, its members are from all parts of Greece and from all strata of our society,” said Kossivakis.

The Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, created in 2005 by Cuban Revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, has been on the front lines providing disaster relief around the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has sent over 1,450 Cuban medical personnel to fight COVID-19 in 22 countries, including italy, Mexico, Barbados, Jamaica, Nicaragua.