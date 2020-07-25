    • Live
Cuba Receives Group of Doctors Who Faced COVID-19 in Mexico
  • Cuban doctors arrive in Havana, Cuba. June 23, 2020.

    Cuban doctors arrive in Havana, Cuba. June 23, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @Granma_Digital

Published 25 July 2020
453 Cuban doctors arrived in Havana after fighting COVID-19 in Mexico.

The third and last group of Cuban medical workers that provided services in Mexico for over three months to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday returned to the country.

They are part of Cuba's Henry Reeves Medical Brigade that served over 54 thousand patients and saved 2,169 lives in the nine hospitals where they worked. 

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the health professionals who assisted Mexico in the fight against COVID-19. 

The brigade leader Jose Pulido said that, "with time and professionalism we earned the recognition of the Mexican people."

“Strong ties were created between the Mexican people and the Cuban health workers. They cried when we left,” Lopez said.

Cuba so far has sent 44 medical brigades around the world to help fight COVID-19. 

The Henry Reeves Medical Brigade was created in 2005 by the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, to attend natural disasters and epidemics in the world.

