Cuba Receives Group of Doctors Who Faced COVID-19 in Mexico

The third and last group of Cuban medical workers that provided services in Mexico for over three months to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday returned to the country.

They are part of Cuba's Henry Reeves Medical Brigade that served over 54 thousand patients and saved 2,169 lives in the nine hospitals where they worked.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the health professionals who assisted Mexico in the fight against COVID-19.

The brigade leader Jose Pulido said that, "with time and professionalism we earned the recognition of the Mexican people."

Regresan a #Cuba los profesionales de la salud que apoyaron al pueblo y gobierno de Ciudad de México en el enfrentamiento a la #COVID19



En su misión de salvar vidas compartieron experiencias, protocolos y llevaron nuestra solidaridad a la nación hermana



Bienvenidos a la Patria pic.twitter.com/TezZEt6Jkb — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 25, 2020

“Strong ties were created between the Mexican people and the Cuban health workers. They cried when we left,” Lopez said.

Cuba so far has sent 44 medical brigades around the world to help fight COVID-19.

The Henry Reeves Medical Brigade was created in 2005 by the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, to attend natural disasters and epidemics in the world.