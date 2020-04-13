Cuba is Willing to Send More Medical Brigades to the World

On Sunday, a new Cuban medical brigade left for Italy, in Europe, and Togo, in West Africa.

Cuba is in condition to send more medical brigades to countries that need support to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban government said

"We defend solidarity, even in times of pandemic," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Sunday on the social network Twitter.

According to Rodriguez, new Cuban medical brigade from the Henry Reeve International Contingent left for Italy, in Europe, this Sunday.

This is "the second Cuban brigade that traveled to Italy to collaborate in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

Una brigada de 11 colaboradores del Contingente Internacional Henry Reeve partió hoy hacia Togo ����, en África Subsahariana, en apoyo al enfrentamiento a la #COVID19. Es esta la primera vez que una brigada médica cubana llevará salud a esa nación. #CubaPorLaSalud ���� pic.twitter.com/tsDh9eznph — José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda) April 12, 2020

"A brigade of eleven collaborators from the Henry Reeve International Contingent left today for Togo, in sub-Saharan Africa, to support the confrontation with the COVID-19. This is the first time that a Cuban medical brigade will bring health to that nation."

This new medical brigade to Italy is made up of 20 doctors and 18 nursing specialists, according to teleSUR's Havana correspondent Nayara Tardo.

Similarly, the country's Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) announced that Cuba sent a team of 11 medical collaborators to Togo, in sub-Saharan Africa, on Sunday.

"This is the first time that a Cuban medical brigade will bring health to that nation." Minsap Minister Jose Angel Portal said this Sunday on his Twitter account.

To date, Cuba has sent medical support to nearly 15 countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them, Italy, China, Grenada, Suriname, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Jamaica and Angola, cooperating in the fight against the pandemic.