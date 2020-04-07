Italian Communists Send a Fraternal Hug to the People of Cuba

They appreciate ​​​​​​ the cooperation of a nation that has been under U.S. blockade for over 60 years.

On Monday, the Italian Communist Party (PCI) issued a public thanks to the cooperation of the Cuban Health workers in this European country.

"For 60 years, you have been an example and an invaluable resource for all the peoples of the world... A nation that is giving a great lesson in solidarity and humanity. Its doctors, who have cured the sick in 64 countries, testify to the value of a socialist society."

The Italian Communists sent a fraternal hug to the people of Cuba and all those who have worked to maintain socialism despite the U.S. blockade.

The PCI also stressed that Cubans in Italy show that "capitalism supplies the superfluous, while socialism gives what is necessary."

"After years of cutting public health spending, our health system is experiencing great difficulties. However, the incessant work of Cuban doctors and health workers is with us today in the trench against the coronavirus,” the PCI explained.​​​​

Since their arrival, Caribbean physicians have provided 428 assists in various specialties in Crema, a community in Lombardy that has been one of the most affected by the pandemic.

In this region there are 52 Cuban doctors and nurses who attended a collaborative mission to expedite the recovery of COVID-19 patients with complications.

The head of the Cuban health team Carlos Perez-Diaz reported that one out of every three Italian patients seen by Cuban doctors has been discharged so far.

​​​​​​​As of Tuesday morning, Italy had reported 132,547 COVID-19 cases, of which 93,187 remain active. There have been 16,523 deaths and 22,837 patients discharged.​​​​​​​