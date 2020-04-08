Cuba has Reached Limited Local Transmission Stage of COVID-19

Diaz-Canel stressed Cuba’s has taken several measures at this stage, a precaution that allowed authorities to face it with more force.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez informed the island that they have entered the limited local transmission stage of the COVID-19.

According to the Cuban Health Minister, this stage report states "when cases are confirmed in which no link could be established with travelers from affected areas and are limited to small clusters in localities or institutions in the country."

Currently, different municipalities spared in the country are under these circumstances: Consolación del Sur located in Pinar del Río; Florencia in Ciego de Ávila province; Florida in Camagüey, and Gibara in Holguín; with a total amount of 33 positive cases. These localities are in the east, center and west regions of the country.

Diaz-Canel stressed Cuba’s has taken several measures at this stage, a precaution that allowed authorities to face it with more force.​​​​​​. The Cuban leader pointed out "the willingness of our Government to continue working together with all our institutions, mass organizations and, of course, together with our people, to continue to reduce the risk of mass transmission of this disease.”

The Cuban Chief-of-State also criticized the irresponsible attitude of some nationals who do not pledge to the enforced measures. He called for patience and prevention and requested the Cuban people to receive information only in the official sources and not misinformation about the virus. Diaz Canel also requested cooperation in the survey process, which requires all possible veracity.





Ante nueva etapa epidemiológica, Cuba refuerza su batalla contra la COVID-19.Hay que vacunarse con lo único que tenemos hasta ahora: la disciplina, la cooperación y la solidaridad. Esa es la vacuna de este tiempo #CubaSalvaVidas https://t.co/LjsK5x2mvS vía @PresidenciaCuba — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 8, 2020

"Faced with a new epidemiological stage, Cuba reinforces its battle against COVID-19. We must be vaccinated with the only thing we have so far: discipline, cooperation and solidarity."

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also explained a new governmental strategy due to the new epidemic period. The measures will facilitate social isolation through several workers' guarantees to stay home.

Marrero mentioned other dispositions, such as the suspension of the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption in gastronomic centers, although takeaway sales will continue. These centers will close the lounge service and produce food only to be consumed outside the premises to avoid crowding.

Urban passenger transportation will also be reorganized, limiting the number of people per bus, to maintain an adequate distance. Similarly, Marrero Cruz said, an analysis will be made of the country's working activities that are not essential to determine their cessation, maintaining those with the greatest impact on the national economy, such as food production.

The Prime Minister added that at the same time, there will be more rigorous action to combat illegal activities and conduct that put people's lives at risk amid the pandemic.

So far, Cuba has registered 396 COVID-19 positive cases, 11 of which resulted in death and 27 recoveries.