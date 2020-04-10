Cuba: Government Implements New Measures to Prevent COVID-19

Cuba's Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez decided to suspend public and private passenger transportation within urban and rural areas. However, institutions offering essential services must guarantee the mobility of their workers..

Private carriers would have their operating license suspended and are free from tax payment until the restrictions cease. Means of transportation contracted by the Defense Councils for prioritized services are exempted.

In vehicles that continue to operate, passengers must use sanitary masks use, wash their hands with chlorine and maintain social distance. In this way, the authorities seek to enforce social isolation and prevent overcrowding.

"Despite the disinfection measures and limited services, there is an increase in mobility and overcrowding in public transport. This is a real risk of contagion," Rodriguez explained.

"The limited local transmission stage is declared. The country reinforces the measures already implemented and takes new ones in battle against the COVID-19 pandemic​​​​​​​."



Internal Trade Minister Betsy Diaz closed large commercial centers to avoid long lines gathering, a paramount action to avoid contagiously.

Another strategy is to increase and promote virtual trading and home deliveries, with a 10 percent discount.

So far, Cuba registers 515 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, and 28 recoveries.​​​​​​​ Havana, a city having over 2 million inhabitants, has the highest number of infected people. ​​​​​​​