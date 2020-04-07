Cuba Receives Medical Aid From China

Cuba and China maintain close cooperation in paramount topics and fields, like health, transportation, and science.

Cuba received a large donation from China, as they delivered medical aid and supplies amid the COVID-19's outbreak on the island.

This batch contained 2,000 sanitary masks, 10,000 surgical masks. Also, as bio-safe equipment, China sent two thousand disposable protective suits, 500 infrared thermometers, two thousand protective goggles, two thousand pairs of surgical gloves and two thousand pairs of insulating shoes. The Yutong company (a bus manufacturer) also delivered 10,000 protective suits and 10,000 masks.

Several Cuban representatives received the donation at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Embajada de #China en #Cuba entrega al @MINSAPCuba una donación gubernamental y empresarial para contribuir al enfrentamiento y control de la #COVID19, expresión de la inquebrantable amistad y solidaridad existente entre ambos países. @MINCEX_CUBA@CubaMINREX @PresidenciaCuba pic.twitter.com/c2n9FK2ndS — AnaTeresita González (@AnaTeresitaGF) April 6, 2020

"Chinese Embassy in Cuba delivered to the Ministry of Health of Cuba a governmental and business donation to contribute to the confrontation and control of COVID19, expression of the unbreakable friendship and solidarity existing between both countries."

About the donation, Chen Xi, China’s Ambassador in Cuba, expressed the donation is a demonstration of both nations' fraternity. The Chinese diplomat also said solidarity would continue despite the difficult time the world is confronting.

For their part, Cuban sanitary authorities received the aid and showed their gratitude to China. Luis Fernando Navarro, Deputy Minister of Public Health in Cuba, said this gesture ratifies Cuba and China collaboration and friendship. Navarro also said he received the donative on Cuba’s people's behalf.

Chen also recognized the personal honor for the delivery of the donation. The Chinese representative announced the arrival of other medical contributions if international air transportation doesn´t cease due to the virus.

The bilateral diplomatic relationships and solidarity improved during the exceptional situation due to the virus and despite the U.S.'s blockade.