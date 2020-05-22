    • Live
Cuba Deploys a Range of Strategies to Fight Against COVID-19
Published 22 May 2020 (4 hours 11 minutes ago)
BioCubaFarma produces precautionary medicines that are massively applied on the Island.

Cuba’s Health Ministry (MINSAP) Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran Friday said that his country applies different effective strategies and treatments to COVID-19 patients. 

He also stated that massive studies have allowed to determinate the presence of antibodies in the population and referred to drugs effective against COVID-19 such as CIGB-258 and Interferon Alpha 2B.

Duran confirmed thas COVID-19 patients in severe conditions who received the peptide have a survival rate of over 70 percent.

Besides, over 45 countries are using Cuba's Interferon Alpha 2B in infected patients and health workers who are exposed to the coronavirus.

Also, the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) produced a quick testing system to detect the virus in asymptomatic patients.

Duran mentioned that MINSAP carries out clinical essays with the humanized monoclonal antibody Itolizumab, which blocks t-lymphocytes’ proliferation and activation.

The doctor referred to cured patients’ blood plasma use as an effective therapy for those in critical disease stages.

Cuban pharmaceutical company BioCubaFarma also produces precautionary medicines such as homeopathic PrevengHo-vir, which is massively applied on the island.

"Cuba uses mostly domestically produced drugs," the MINSAP Epidemiology Director said.

The COVID-19 patients victims' fatal rate dropped considerably in the last week and 86 percent of patients recovers from the infection.

So far, Cuba registers 1,916 positive cases, 81 deceases, and 1,631 recoveries. ​​​​​​​

