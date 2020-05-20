UK Government Supports Cuba Against US Blockade

As Morton said, the U.K. government is working with its Cuban counterparts to extend a mutual response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United Kingdom reaffirmed on May 18 its support to Cuba and rejection of the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean island.

“The U.K. government does not support the U.S. embargo against Cuba. We consider the extraterritorial impacts of the embargo, including those on U.K. companies, to be contrary to international law, and we are not persuaded that these sanctions encourage potential reforms and economic progress,” Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Wendy Morton expressed.



As a response to an inquiry from Grahame Morris MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cuba, Morton stressed her office supports the Caribbean nation. Morris asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if he would make representations to his counterpart in the U.S. administration on the blockade and restrictions of COVID-19 medical resources and humanitarian assistance to Cuba.

“We are in regular contact with our U.S. partners, who are aware of our opposition to the embargo. We communicate these both privately, and through our public statements. The United Kingdom unfailingly votes in favor of the annual United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial embargo.”

Alongside other questions, Morris questioned about Cuba’s role in MS Braemer Cruise passengers’ assistance. “We are grateful to the Cuban authorities for having led an exceptional operation to bring back to the UK 684 British citizens and people of other nationalities who were on board the Braemer cruise ship,” the functionary stated.

As Morton referred, the U.K Government is working with its Cuban counterparts to extend a mutual response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our Ambassador to Havana continues to engage in conversations with the Cuban authorities about how to deepen and broaden our bilateral relationship, and what we can do to help our countries weather this crisis," Morton added.