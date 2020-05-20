Cuba Stands Out: 82 Percent of COVID-19 Cases Have Recovered

The Cuban doctors make the difference: zero deaths from COVID-19 over the last week.

Cuba completed seven consecutive days on Wednesday without registering a death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which maintains the number of deaths at 79 in a 12-million inhabitants country that has registered only 1,900 COVID-19 cases so far.

In the last 24 hours, health authorities reported 13 new cases, which corroborates that the pandemic decreases after reaching its peak in April.

Also, the number of discharges again exceeded infections after another 35 patients were released, thus adding to the 1,573 people recovered.

With these figures, Cuba marks another success because its health system and doctors have made it possible for 82 percent of infected people to recover.

Of the 13 new cases registered Wednesday, nine were in contact with other previously confirmed cases and four of them are being investigated to locate the source of infection.

Profile of a young Cuban doctor fighting Italy's coronavirus battle.



Roberto Arias Hernandez, one of Cuba’s “Army of White Coats” helps Italians overcome the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Health Ministry Epidemiology director Francisco Duran explained that Wednesday's cases were detected by analyzing 1,732 PCR samples applied the previous day.

In this Caribbean island, two patients remain in critical condition, six are in serious condition, 286 evolve without complications, 817 people at risk are inside health centers, and 1,889 remain under clinical-epidemiological surveillance in primary care.

Cuba has applied preventive measures such as the suspension of public transport and the closure of borders, schools, and shopping centers.