Cuba: Nationals Stranded in US to Return Homeland

Cuba’s Embassy in the U.S. announced on May 20 that Cuban citizens stranded in the North American nation would return home on May 22.

“Because of the coordination efforts that have taken place in the last two weeks between the U.S. and Cuban authorities, the return of Cuban citizens who are stranded in the United States can begin,” an official communique said on Thursday.

According to the statement, World Atlantic Airlines will provide two aircraft for Miami-Havana charter flights next Friday, May 22. This operation would return hundreds of Cuban nationals who requested the island consulate for assistance.

World Atlantic will implement safety protocols in aircraft to prevent the virus from spreading. Cuban representatives also recommend travelers to maintain social distance, to use masks, and other precautionary measures to avoid getting sick on returning flights.

"The Cuban Embassy will continue to remain in contact with its nationals, who are still stranded for various reasons in U.S. territory, for possible return flights that can be coordinated in the future," the communication affirmed.

As the official statement says, the Cuban Embassy will provide return assistance to other stranded nationals who are willing to come home. The Cuban Consulate will continue to provide services through its website until further notice.

Cuba suspended all commercial flights in late March, due to the coronavirus outbreak. At that time, the island government assured health assistance for aircraft crews and foreign citizens who were stranded in the national territory.

Over 2,000 Cubans have returned home from more than a dozen countries, among which are Germany, Angola, Barbados, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, and Equatorial Guinea.

So far, Cuba registered 1,908 positive cases, 80 deceases, and 1603 recoveries.