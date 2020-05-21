Cuba Develops Domestically-Made Ventilator to Fight COVID-19

Cuba is unable to acquire artificial respiration systems due to the blockade measures that the United States maintains and is still tightening in the current scenario of a pandemic.

A new emergency lung ventilator was designed by the Cuban Neuroscience Center, destined as a reserve for the National Health System in the fight against the new coronavirus.

The center took advantage of technological advances that it had already developed to direct them towards the creation of this new fan.

The design responds to the need to supply this type of media, which the U.S. blockade prevents from being acquired by Cuba.

Recently, two international firms producing this equipment became subsidiaries of companies based in the U.S., with which both ceased their commercial relationship with Cuba during the health emergency.

The Neuroscience Center also adjusted its capabilities to produce the spare parts required by mechanical fans. The production of spare parts and emergency artificial respiration systems has already started.

According to the directors of the center, this new achievement constitutes a further step in the technological sovereignty of the country that, fortunately, to date has not required mobilizing ventilator reserves to treat patients with Covid-19.

On the other hand, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) updated the data related to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

In this sense, it was reported that in the country there were three times higher than income from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Offering the daily press conference on the subject, the director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Dr. Francisco Durán, announced that a total of 30 people were discharged last day.

This number contrasts with the 8 new confirmed cases. In Cuba, all Covid-19 positive patients receive hospital admission. Currently, there are 225 active cases.