Mexico: Churches Reopen As Outbreak Surpasses 390,000

Mexico City churches Sunday reopened despite the exceptional health situation amidst COVID-19. As of Monday, the local outbreak toll surpassed 68,900 cases, and 8693 people have died due to the virus.

According to Mexico City's governor Claudia Sheinbaum, chapels and churches would receive 20 percent of their congregations to prevent new contagions.

The churchgoers must use hand sanitizer, masks, and remain distanced. Churches would not hold masses, weddings or baptisms and religious events must not be longer than 30 minutes.

Temples and religious spaces located in under-risk neighborhoods will remain closed. Besides, evangelical churches would not reopen until the caseload drops.

"The choices we make - parishioners and priests - must be guided by special care to preserve health and life," stressed Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, Prime Archbishop of Mexico.

During the early part of the pandemic, Mexico's churches held masses online and used QR code scanning for alms and tithe tribute. Mexican people, with a long catholic and religious tradition, were discontent after the religious institutions' closure.

As of Monday, Mexico's health authorities registered 390,516 COVID-19 cases, 43,680 deaths, and 251,505 recoveries from the virus.