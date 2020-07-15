Mexico City Sets Up Medical Tents For Wide Covid-19 Diagnosis

The health professionals will assess neighbors' symptoms and medical history to decide which of them must be tested. The medical consultation is charge free.

Mexico City authorities Wednesday enabled 34 healthcare tents in the COVID-19 most affected neighborhoods.

"It's a community strategy: instead of looking subject by subject we go where we have the greatest concentration of cases and reach out by placing the population that could be vulnerable at a strategic point," Deputy Director of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine in the Cuauhtémoc health jurisdiction Sandrine Rivera stated.

The strategy’s objective is to perform an accurate and urgent diagnosis to avoid the virus’ spreading in most crowded urban zones.

The health professionals assess neighbors’ symptoms and medical history to decide which of them must be tested. The medical consultation is free of charge.

"They have to wait in line so that our filters can then identify whether their need for care is related to COVID (...). The need is identified and forwarded to any of the modules", Rivera added.

Doctors also offer instructive lectures about virus prevention and treatment.

As of Tuesday, Mexico health authorities reported 311,486 COVID-19 cases, 36,327 deaths, and 193,976 recoveries from the virus.