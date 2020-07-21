Violence In Mexico Decreases During The First Half Of 2020

Guanajuato stands as the most violent state with 2,293 homicides in the same period.

Mexico’s Secretary of Citizen Security Alfonso Durazo Monday announced that homicides maintained a downward trend in June.

Authorities reported 2,851 homicides in June, which implied that the figures for this type of crime decreased year-on-year in that month.

Mexico witnessed a monthly record of 3,074 homicides in June 2018. In June 2019, however, cases were close to 3,000.

As Durazo stated, over the first half of 2020, the average number of cases decreased by 0,8 percent.

"It is clear that there is some containment, but generally speaking figures are still too high," he said.

Mexico has one gun shop in the entire country. ONE.



The U.S govt has been complicit in arming and training drug cartels. Any ”discussion” regarding violence in Mexico without mentioning this is dishonest.



A map showing the number of gun shops by zip code in US border states pic.twitter.com/LTpLUX0oGg — ������������ (@AlytaDeLeon) July 18, 2020

From January to June, Mexico recorded 17,493 homicides. Guanajuato stands as the most violent state, with 2,293 homicides. Authorities say this is the result of disputes between criminal organizations over drug sales control.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) pointed violence as one of his administration’s main challenges. During his election campaign in 2018, he promised to change the strategy to combat insecurity and violence.

To comply with this, AMLO established a new security force called "National Guard," which consists of military, naval, and police officers.