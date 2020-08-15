Colombian Senator Faces Death Threats Over Alvaro Uribe's Case

The harassment against the senator Ivan Cepeda has increased since the Court ordered house arrest for former President Alvaro Uribe.

Colombian Senator Ivan Cepeda Friday denounced death threats against him and his family for their participation in the judicial process that led to the house arrest of former President Alvaro Uribe.

"I have received threatening messages against my family, my lawyers, my collaborators, and against me with clear death threats," Cepeda denounced.

The harassment against the senator has increased since the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) ordered house arrest for Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

"The Prosecutor's Office must investigate who the authors of these messages are," Cepeda said.

The Puebla Group condemned the threats against Cepeda in a message posted on Twitter.

"With fear, they will not be able to stop the path of justice and truth," the political forum said.

Since August 4, Uribe is serving house arrest at his ranch in the north of the country. There he awaits his eventual call to trial by the Supreme Court. In 2012, the former president filed a complaint against Senator Cepeda for an alleged plot against him based on false testimony. With the backing of current President Ivan Duque, Uribe tried to implicate Cepeda with the accusation that he had contacted ex-paramilitary prisoners to get them involved in criminal activities. The Supreme Court refrained from prosecuting Cepeda and instead decided in 2018 to open an investigation against the former president under the same suspicion: manipulating witnesses against his opponent.