Colombia Opens Case Against Ivan Duque Over Financial Scandal

The intercepted calls involve the Democratic Center (DC) Party's director Nubia Martinez, politician Jose Guillermo Hernandes, and Claudia Daza, who was the secretary of former president Alvaro Uribe.
Duque's campaign manager Luis Guillermo Echeverri and the DC party's representatives will have to testify before judges, who will analyze evidence and complaints that link Duque with an alleged vote-buying.
The DC party must submit documents that clarify the origin and amount of the Campaign's contributions and expenses.
The US and Colombia failed to deliver any USAID goods to Venezuela today.