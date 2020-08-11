Colombia Opens Case Against Ivan Duque Over Financial Scandal

The investigation will seek to clarify whether President Duque violated electoral regulations on political campaign financing.

Colombia's National Electoral Council (CNE) Tuesday announced that President Ivan Duque will be investigated for alleged illegal finances used in his 2018 presidential campaign.

Attorney General's Office announced it will hand over to the CNE intercepted calls suggesting that Venezuelan businessman Oswaldo Cisnero granted US$300,000 to Duque's campaign.

The CNE wants to clarify whether that donation occurred given that the current laws prohibit foreign contributions during campaigns.

The intercepted calls involve the Democratic Center (DC) Party's director Nubia Martinez, politician Jose Guillermo Hernandes, and Claudia Daza, who was the secretary of former president Alvaro Uribe. Duque's campaign manager Luis Guillermo Echeverri and the DC party's representatives will have to testify before judges, who will analyze evidence and complaints that link Duque with an alleged vote-buying. The DC party must submit documents that clarify the origin and amount of the Campaign's contributions and expenses.