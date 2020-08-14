Colombia: Army Kills Two Indigenous People in Cauca Valley

The victims were two journalists working with the "Liberation of Mother Earth" movement.

Colombia's Army Thursday killed two Indigenous people and injured two community members during an eviction operation in El Berraco village in the Cauca department.

The victims are the Indigenous journalists Abelardo Liz and Johel Rivera, who were part of the "Liberation of Mother Earth" movement.

The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) regretted the death of both journalists, who were shot while covering the Army's eviction in Corinto.

The Indigenous City Halls of Cauca Association (ACIN) reported that former Governor Julio Tumbo was seriously wounded. His bullet injuries represent a danger to life.

"Officers of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the Army shot at El Berraco community with firearms. The victims were hit in the chest, shoulder, abdomen, and knees," ACIN explained.

Following a court order, Army troops evicted the people who were in the Quebrada Seca ranch.

#Colombia march for dignity in Bogotá ����



Protesters Denounce the MURDERS of thier Leadership, Activist, & Journalist, POLICE VIOLENCE, RAPES & to DEMAND RECOGNITION OF INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES that are suffering with #COVID19. #Anonymous #JusticeProtests ✊���� pic.twitter.com/wruHcHwkI6 — Terrence Daniels (Captain �� Planet) (@Terrence_STR) July 11, 2020

"During the operation, members of the Public Force were injured, and the El Berraco's Indigenous people also tried to kidnap them," Colombia's Army stated. According to Cauca's indigenous organizations, the officers prevented vehicles and health personnel from entering the ranch to assist and transfer the injured to hospitals. "The ESMAD attacked the vehicles that were trying to help the wounded. They fired gases at the windows," ACIN said. The University of Cauca's Human Rights Commission and the National Union of Students denounced the events. "The indigenous communities cannot continue to be victims of Colombia's systematic violence," the organizations stated.